First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Trading Down 0.4%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.56. 43,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 76,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

