First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.0 %

FHB stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $3,771,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.