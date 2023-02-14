First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Up 18.3% in January

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Reserve Sustainable Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 206,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Company Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

