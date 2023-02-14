FLEX LNG’s (FLNG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLNG. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

