FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $52.29. 65,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 103,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 121.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.