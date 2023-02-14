Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $20.10 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexsteel Industries

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

