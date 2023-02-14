Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.12.

NYSE FND opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

