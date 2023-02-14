Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $56.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

