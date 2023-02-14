Flux Power’s (FLUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLUX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Flux Power stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

