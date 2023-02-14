Flux Power’s (FLUX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FLUX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.
Flux Power stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.
