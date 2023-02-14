FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $159.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. 760,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.59. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

