Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forafric Global Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.