Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 9,210,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,216,816. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

