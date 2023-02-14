Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE:V traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,139. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

