Fort L.P. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 996,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,742. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.