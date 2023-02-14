Fort L.P. Has $550,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.56. 88,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

