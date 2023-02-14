Fort L.P. Sells 1,774 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 189,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 186,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,825. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

