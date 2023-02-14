Fort L.P. Sells 2,823 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 308,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,448. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

