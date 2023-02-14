Fort L.P. Sells 7,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,285,662. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

