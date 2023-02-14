Fort L.P. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 690,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

