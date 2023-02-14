Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.77. 245,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

