Forum Private Client Group LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.05. 1,437,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

