Forum Private Client Group LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 442,320 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,574,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 398,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 318,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,843,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 198,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.