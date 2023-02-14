Forum Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,417,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,763,000 after buying an additional 562,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 381,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 521.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 119,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

