Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,788. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

