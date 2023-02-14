Forum Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.9% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after buying an additional 350,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 619,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,816. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

