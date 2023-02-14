FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

