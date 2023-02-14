FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.
FOX Price Performance
Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.
FOX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FOX
Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
