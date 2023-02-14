Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Gap Up to $92.38

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.38, but opened at $94.90. Franklin Electric shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 7,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

