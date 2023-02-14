Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.