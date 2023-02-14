Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Down 80.5 %

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 118.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

