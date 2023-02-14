Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $429.00

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 453.56 ($5.51), with a volume of 205579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.56).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 736.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,134.12. The company has a market capitalization of £178.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,908.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Developments Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,225.78). In related news, insider Alex Bevis bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £28,684 ($34,819.13). Also, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,225.78).

(Get Rating)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.