Frontier Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $20.61 million and $2.47 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

