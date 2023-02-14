Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 80,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,906. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ( NASDAQ:BHAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

