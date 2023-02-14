FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FUJIFILM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 15,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

