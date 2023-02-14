FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FUJIFILM Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. 15,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
