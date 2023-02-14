Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Holdings Lowered by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,666 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of FSNB stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Tuesday. 20,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.