Fusion Capital LLC Buys 566 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 354,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,420,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,850,000 after purchasing an additional 615,195 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 458,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 6,712,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,418,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

