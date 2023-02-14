Fusion Capital LLC Sells 839 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 214,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 119,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

