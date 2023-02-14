Gas Price Tops $3.18 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $3.18 or 0.00014358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $187.64 million and $43.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
