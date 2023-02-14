Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

