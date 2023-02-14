Gendell Jeffrey L Raises Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 3.39% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,266. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

