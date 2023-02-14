General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of General American Investors worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 70.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

