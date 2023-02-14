Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

GNE remained flat at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,105. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

About Genie Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

