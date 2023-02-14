Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.84. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 2,734,363 shares trading hands.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 136.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

