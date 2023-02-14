Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUSGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.84. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 2,734,363 shares trading hands.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 136.29% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

