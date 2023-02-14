Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.76. Geron shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 760,448 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

In other news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Geron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.