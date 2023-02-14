Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -1,714.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

