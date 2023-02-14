Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 120,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,400.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

