Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 618.18 ($7.50).

GLEN opened at GBX 515.80 ($6.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £66.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 531.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 546.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 513.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

