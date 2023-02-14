Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,583 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.48. 331,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $663,578 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

