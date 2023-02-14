Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.65. 318,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About RBC Bearings

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.