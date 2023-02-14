Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. 39,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (SOIL)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.