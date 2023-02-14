Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 579,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 210,813 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

